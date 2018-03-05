Sunny Leone blessed with two baby boys; says “our family is now complete” – view pics

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are now proud parents to three babies. The actress surprised us and fans by announcing the birth of her twin baby boys on Twitter and Instagram. She has named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. She even posted a family picture with Nisha being all goofy and cute in it. We are so happy for the actress for having a complete family. The baby boys look so adorably cute, our hearts just skipped several beats. Sunny and Daniel are super parents and we’ve already seen how much they pamper Nisha. Asher and Noah are two very lucky kids for sure.

We also loved the names that they picked for the boys. Sunny announced the news on Twitter and Instagram saying, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!” (ALSO READ: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber give daughter Nisha a princess moment on her birthday)

Check out this picture that the actress posted.

Congratulations you guys!