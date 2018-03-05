Sunny Leone clears the confusion around her newborn twins; declares they are born via surrogacy

Sunny Leone broke the biggest surprise this morning as she announced the arrival of her newborn twins. She posted a picture of her little ones along with her husband Daniel Weber and her first adopted daughter Nisha and captioned it saying, “God’s Plan! Surprise!” along with a statement that read, “June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time.” However, there was no clarity on how were the babies born. Also read: Sunny Leone blessed with two baby boys; says “our family is now complete” – view pics

Sunny and Daniel have now issued a joint statement explaining the whole process. “This is truely God’s Plan! We didn’t know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all 3 miracles in our life. Our family is complete. The Weber’s!! Lol” . Sunny further added, “We chose to do surrogacy with a fertilized egg from Daniels genes and my genes. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us a angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born.” While an elated Daniel too added, “This is an amazing new chapter of our life and I believe the great chapter of all. We have been blessed with an amazing journey and looking forward to many more great things ahead. Proud Family!!!” Here, check out the picture below:

We also love the names that Sunny have picked for their twin babies – Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Here’s wishing the family all the love and happiness, as they unfold the new chapter of their life. PS: Do watch out this space as we are soon going to back with exclusive updates on this sweetest news of the day.