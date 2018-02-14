Sunny Leone comes to the rescue of a farmer from Andhra Pradesh – here’s how

‘It happens only in India’ this is the line that popped up in our heads when he heard about this bizarre tale of a farmer warding off evil eye from his crops by putting up a Sunny Leone picture at his field. As absurd as it may sound, this actually happened. Hindustan Times reported that a farmer in Andhra Pradesh used a poster of Sunny Leone as a scarecrow to keep jealous neighbours away from his crops. (Also read: Sunny Leone to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds)

No, we aren’t kidding here. The farmer even proudly posed for the cameras when the report went viral. Chenchu Reddy from Banda Kindi Palle village is really happy that he came up with this trick because it is helping him. He told HT, “This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby. To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago.” That’s not all, there is a line on the poster which reads, “Hey, don’t cry or feel jealous of me.” Speaking about how his ploy saved him, Reddy told the daily, “The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now.” Check out the image right here…

Tell him it’s objectionable which can put him on agriculture officials’ radar and Reddy will tell you he doesn’t care. “The officials never bother to come to our fields to find out our problems. Why should they have any objection?”