Sunny Leone is all ready to make her Tollywood debut with a Telugu period film

Sunny Leone enjoys a massive fan following, we all know that. And it’s not only because of her work in the Hindi film industry, but also because of special dance numbers in South Indian films. So her fans down South are going to be extremely happy, as Leone is all set to make her Tollywood debut with a Telugu period war film. Yep! The film will be directed by V C Vadivudaiyan. Since it’s a war film, Sunny will take lessons in horse riding and sword fighting.

Confirming the same, Sunny said, “After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in South India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Reports suggest that Sunny will start shooting for the film in February. It will be dubbed in four languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

Sunny’s recent film is Tera Intezaar, which hit the theatres last Friday. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan as the male lead. Unfortunately, it has not managed to impress the critics and masses alike. Have you seen Tera Intezaar yet? If yes, how did you like it? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest goss from B-town.