Sunny Leone makes her Tamil film debut in the role of a warrior!

Popular actress Sunny Leone is all set to foray into Tamil cinema with a period war film. V C Vadivudaiyan is going to direct this untitled movie, and Ponse Stephen is producing the film on behalf of ‘Steeves Corner’ banner. For this untitled periodic war film, Sunny Leone is all geared up to learn sword fight, horse ride and other stunt-related arts. For this purpose, a particular trainer from Andhra Pradesh will fly to Mumbai and teach Sunny all these skills. Sunny Leone has given a call sheet of 150 days for the movie, which has nearly 70 minutes of CG portions. Nasser and Navdeep play important roles in the film, and the search for the male lead is on. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and the title will be revealed soon.

Speaking about the movie, Sunny Leone said in a statement “ After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India, so I am thrilled to do a straight Tamil movie. I have a lot of my fans in South India, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

The shoot will start from February, the pre-production and set work for the movie is currently happening in full swing. Sunny Leone was recently performing an item number in Telugu actor Rajasekhar’s super-hit action thriller PSV Garuda Vega, which released a few weeks back.

“My character is extremely strong and I think if there is any representation of woman I would love to play would be her because she is a strong and independent woman,” said Sunny about her role in the film.

