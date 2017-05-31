[Watch] Sunny Leone narrowly escapes a plane crash and tells us the tale

Guys, this is not a drill! Sunny Leone met with an accident and barely escaped death. The actress took to her social media pages and posted a video where she narrates the story of her brush with death.

In the 28-second long video, we see a shaken Sunny talking to the camera, and informing that her “plane almost crashed.” The video has been taken in a car, and the actress further explains that they had to take the car from a remote area in Maharashtra. She then pans the camera towards everyone else in the car, as they rejoice making it out of the situation that could have been fatal. “Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God!” she captioned the video.

Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/9jhTQ1arHX — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

In the following tweets she explained the situation further and said, “You know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!” Certainly this was a brush with death. Read the tweets here:

Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

But, coming back to Sunny, she looks freaked out after the incident, trying her best maintain composure. The way everyone in the car was thanking God, tells us how scared they must have been.