Sunny Leone remembers the time when actors and actresses refused to share stage with her at an award show

Sunny Leone has made a mark for herself in the film industry, that not many in the world have been able to truly accomplish. How many former adult entertainment stars do you see on mainstream-entertainment front? The number in India is just 1; which is Sunny. She has accumulated a strong fan base and an impressionable filmography over the past few years. While Bollywood is yet to cast in her a major role in a big banner film, the industry has certainly, thankfully, become more accepting of her. Recently on No Filter Neha, Sunny recounted that there was a time when the film industry folks were not even ready to share stage with her, let alone a screen space.

Neha Dhupia, on her podcast, has Sunny as the latest guest. She asked the Laila star about one of her old quotes where she spoke about the horrific experience at one of her first award show appearances. Organisers wanted to put Sunny on stage with another actress or any other actor and all of them said no and someone really nice ended up saying a yes! When Neha asked who this nice person was, Sunny replied Chunky Pandey. As to why those actors and actresses said no to her, Sunny says,

“I was new then and when a new person comes in and specially when its like they think its shady or who is this person and where does she come from blah blah blah, I think there is some sense of curiosity plus at that moment there were probably many women who dint like me. I’m okay with that don’t really care so much but it was weird to sit there, and I was sitting there for very long time because they couldn’t find somebody to go on stage with me. Somebody told Daniel and then Daniel told m”

Ouch! That must have been hurtful. It is about time Bollywood paid Sunny her due.

On work front Sunny will be seen making a special appearance in a song in Bhoomi, PSV Garuda Vega and also will be seen doing lavni for a Marathi film called Boyz. She will move to Kuthe Kuthe Jaayacha Honeymoon-la and will pay tribute to the diva Rekha.Time of India reports, “Sunny will appear in the song wearing a red nine-yard sari with her hair tied in a bun, much like the evergreen star Rekha. The song was reported choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, free of cost as he considered it ‘a tribute to the iconic’. Apparently, Sunny decided to watch the original song to be able to replicate similar gestures while performing it, given that it was her first time dancing to a Marathi track.”