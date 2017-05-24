Sunny Leone to raise awareness about HIV/ AIDS by supporting this campaign

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular and stylish celebs in B – Town and now with the help of fashion, she is all set to bring about a change, an awareness in the society. Wonder what she is up to? The actress has joined hands with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF India) and Glamworld Events Pvt Ltd. So now, Sunny will judging Mr. & Miss Attitude 2017, East Zone, a unique Fashion event aimed at facilitating entry of young talent from eastern states of the country to mainstream Bollywood and fashion industry and simultaneously reach out to the masses to create awareness about HIV/AIDS. That’s indeed very thoughtful of her.

The fashion pageant event comes with a unique concept and a social cause of raising awareness of HIV among the unreached population of the Eastern states of North India. India has an estimated 2.1 million HIV positive people and through this initiative, AHF wants to reach out to the youth all over the world to get involved in this worthy cause. The programme is aimed to seek and de-stigmatise public opinion about HIV/AIDS through collaboration with fashion designers, musicians, film celebrities and other artists. (ALSO READ: Aww! Daniel Weber’s birthday surprise for Sunny Leone will melt your heart – watch video)

The event will take place in Jharkhand, India, on the 27th May 2017. The panel of judges include Sunny Leone (Actor), Geeta Kapoor (Choreographer), Rajeev Khinchi (Fashion designer), Manavendra Singh Gohil (AHF’s Goodwill ambassador), Rohit Verma (Fashion designer), Vikas Verma (Actor) and Anuradha Tiwari (Film director).

The show is an attempt to bring citizens of all ages together to adopt safer sex practices, advocate use of condoms, encourage HIV testing and reduce stigma and discrimination against HIV infected communities.