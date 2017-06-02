Oh La La! Sunny Leone wants you to ‘Spice Up’ your life – view pic

Ahem! Sunny Leone wants you to “spice up your life”.. Calm down.. it’s not what you’re thinking! As a World Environment Day initiative, Sunny has urged fans to spice up their life by going vegetarian. The actress, as we all know has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). She took to Instagram to share this year’s campaign that she is a part of. Sunny shared the super hot photo on her Insta feed where the actress is seen laying covered in a red ribbon with red chillies all around her. the sexy siren has always managed to woo us with her hot bod and good looks and in this picture too, she looks like a goddamn diva! “Spice Up Your Life! Go Vegetarian”, reads the pic. “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let’s fight climate change with diet change. Go vegetarian!! @PETAIndia (sic),” she captioned the pic. (ALSO READ: Sunny Leone to raise awareness about HIV/ AIDS by supporting this campaign)

Lately a lot of actors have given up on non vegetarian food and the latest addition to the bandwagon are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.

Coming back to Sunny, the actress has been in the news lately as she survived a near – death accident. The actress took to social media to share a video in which she is seen talking about her plane that “almost crashed”. “Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God!” she captioned the video. Now that’s indeed shocking! But we are glad that you are safe, Sunny! (ALSO READ: [Watch] Sunny Leone narrowly escapes a plane crash and tells us the tale)

Talking about Sunny’s newly launched PETA campaign… what’s your take on it? Has is given you enough motivation to turn a vegetarian?