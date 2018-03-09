Sunny Leone’s biopic Karenjit to stream soon on ZEE5

She is a real surprise package. We are talking about Sunny Leone who moved to India from Canada and crafted a successful career for herself. Days back, she announced the arrival of her twin boys, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber through surrogacy. And even before we could sink in the news that Sunny is now a momma of three, she announced her biopic, Karenjit. The show will soon stream on ZEE5. The lady was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to immigrant parents and her life changed after she won the Penthouse ‘Pet’ for March 2001. The show will talk about her journey from an Indian girl growing up abroad to becoming an adult film actress and finally entering Bollywood through Bigg Boss. (Also Read: Sunny Leone to launch her cosmetic line Star Struck by Sunny on March 15)

Over the years, she has become quite a sensation in India. One of the highest searched celebs in the country, she has won admirers for her straight-forwardness and humble attitude. When she first came to the country in 2011, she told Mid-Day in an interview, “Of course, India is still a very traditional nation, especially its smaller cities. Something like adult entertainment will take a long time to gain ground in India, maybe even 50 years. But we are seeing Indian movies getting bolder and bolder. Though some seem pretty harmless to me (laughs). Maybe my presence will help generate some awareness about adult entertainment in India. For a country that has one of the largest red light districts in the world, I don’t think adult films/videos should be discarded or looked down upon as a form of entertainment.” (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber on their newborn twins: Life is never a plan)

Why did I move from Canada?

Why did I pick “#Sunny” as my name?

What was my life like? Find out more about the woman behind Sunny and my life from #KarenjitToSunny, in my biopic, coming soon to @ZEE5India#SunnyLeone #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/cfPxADGNp7 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 6, 2018

The most searched celebrity in India will now be the most watched. Watch the journey of the woman behind @SunnyLeone in #KarenjitOnZEE5. Coming soon! #ZEE5Originals #KarenjitToSunny https://t.co/kd7BGKkDaZ — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 6, 2018

The actress made her debut with Jism but it was her Baby Doll avatar in Ragini MMS 2 that captured the attention of everyone. She is now busy working on her first project in South India. Sunny has done shows for MTV and Discovery JEET as well.