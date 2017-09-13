Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha doesn’t mind getting clicked by the paparazzi at all – view HQ pics

Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, became proud parents to Nisha when they adopted her recently. The actress opened up in an interview that the process took around two years to come through, and for the couple the wait has been worthwhile. The family of three was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Of course, the paparazzi wanted to click as many pictures of Sunny-Daniel and their princess as possible, for they know the fans of the actress would love to see Nisha. But dad Daniel did not seem up for it. He kept a hand on his beloved daughter’s face, hiding it from the cameras, or more specifically from the strong flashes of it. We have seen Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, hide their child from the paparazzi for good and Sunny-Daniel were possibly following the same.

But Nisha seems to be an entirely different mood. As her dad Daniel tried to cover her eyes, Nisha took the liberty to throw a tantrum and have the hand removed. She was possibly loving the attention she was getting from the cameras. A star in the making? The child seems to have gotten used to the horde of shutterbugs around her, which we feel is only going to increase with time.

Check out the pictures of Daniel and Sunny with their daughter Nisha at the airport here:

How cute!

On work front, Sunny Leone will soon be seen in Rajeev Walia-directed, Tera Intezaar, and will be seen sharing screen space with Arbaaz Khan. The movie is due to release on November 24. Before that you can get a glimpse of Sunny in a special song in the film, Bhoomi. She has also shot for a special number for the film, PSV Garuda Vega.