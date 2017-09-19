Sunny Leone’s Navratri themed condom advertisement leads Gujarat to protest against it

Sunny Leone has done it again. The actress is in the eye of storm once more for her new condom ad which asks people to ‘Play but with love, this Navratri.’ As you are aware, the festival season has officially begun with Ganeshutsav which concluded recently. Next up is Navratri and people in the business have already started encashing the fervour. However, it seems the condom makers went a bit too far with it, if people in Gujarat are supposed to be trusted. A group called Hindu Yuva Vahini staged a protest at a location where the ad was shot.

The group protested against it and demanded a removal of the ad. Narendra Chaudhary, businessman and president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, told TOI, “The message in Gujarati on the hoarding reads ‘Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi’ – Play but with love, this Navratri. The insinuation on the hoardings from a condom brand insults the religious sentiments of Hindus. This cannot be tolerated and our protests will get stronger if these hoardings are not removed immediately. Protests are necessary to deter others from trying something similar again in future.”

According to the report, people in Surat were quite taken aback when they saw the hoardings ahead of the festival which begins tomorrow, across the city. Immediately, it went viral on social media and obviously, somebody got offended. Apparently, it hurts the sentiments of people who celebrate the festival. Well, tough luck Sunny! You just can’t escape controversies, it seems. Recently, when almost the whole of Kochi was on the road to catch a glimpse of you, they were booked.