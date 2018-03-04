Super Dancer 2: Rani Mukerji is floored by the little kids while Shilpa Shetty talks about the emotional turmoil of a miscarriage

It is a vibrant Sunday on the sets of Super Dancer 2 as we have Rani Mukerji as the special guest. The lady came to promote her film, Hichki which released in March end. Shilpa Shetty welcomed her as a dear friend on the show. The first duo to shake a leg was Vaishnavi and Manan. They grooved on the title track of Hum Tum. The 5 year old gave an energetic performance and Rani was bowled over. The actress also spoke about how having a baby girl was the best feeling ever. She said that Adira was her life. Rani went to the stage and danced with Vaishnavi and picked her up on her lap.

The next dance was the most interesting one. Shagun and Aishwarya did the Manipuri dance on the song, Mere Rashke Qamar. Rani was spellbound and said that she is a huge fan of Indian classical dances. She revealed that she learnt Manipuri first and Odissi later. She said she is very fond of such recitals and showered love on the two. Then, she asked people about their Hichki. In a very emotional revelation, Shilpa spoke about her miscarriage. She said that she suffered a miscarriage during her first pregnancy as she did not know that she was suffering from APS syndrome. It causes blood clotting and the nutrition did not reach the womb. She said that she never expected something of this sort as she was young and healthy. Shilpa, however, she was on constant injections before she delivered her son for seven months. It left everyone in tears and Rani was visibly moved.

Pratik and Ritik performed a contemporary dance on ice to the tunes of Saathiya’s title track. Rani liked it a lot. However, she was more appreciative of Akash Thapar and Vivek’s contemporary on Kal Ho Naa Ho. Their theme was technology and how selfie obsession can be a killer. The judges loved it. The final act was from Vishal who danced on Sukhharta aarti. Lastly, the kids did a medley of Rani’s songs and she loved it.