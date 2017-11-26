Super Dancer Chapter 2: Anurag Basu is flirted with as he blushes to a dark crimson while relishing mishti-dhoi

Super Dancer 2 today has the Power Card special episode. All the children who left for revision have a chance of coming back onstage. Vaishnavi the little girl with a special guru is back with Super guru Manan Sachdeva. Vaishnavi charms the judges with her performance and also her cuteness. Vaishnavi tells us how in Panipat she and her guru were welcomed back and now she has a feeling of a celebrity while going around her own city. Vaishnavi has a trigger which is sort of bluetooth effect and makes her alugh. Anurag tries it and Vaishnavi is in splits. Mishti is the next and Rithvik demnads to know who all think she should never have left so soon. 100% of the audience and contestants believe that she should have not been eliminated. Palden brings Mishti back and how! Mishti makes Geeta pull her lever in 10secs. Shilpa Shetty says she was very sad when Mishti left and now she wants her to stay at all costs. Mishti says her mother supported her through her disappointment. Anurag gets trolled as Mishti’s aunty Ashlesha walks in. Anurag says that she had given him the wrong number as Rithvik freaks out saying he had got it. Ashlesha ji gets Mishti dhoi for Anurag dada and serves him with love.

Ashlesha ji wants a ball dance with Anurag and he obliges. Akash the spiritual Shilpa lover is back with Rishikesh. Akash tells us that Geeta ma is his favourite and Anurag gets upset as he tries walking off. The little boy stops him saying he too is his favourite. Abir returns with his little brother and he with hsi new super guru too put up a grand act impressing the judges. Jyoti and Anuradha too perform and leave Shilpa sweating as she says they have to take on a tough task of selecting the Super 8. Vivek and Sagar are next. Mishti, Akash and Vaishnavi are selected as the judges find it hard to refrain themselves to two names alone.