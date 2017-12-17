Super Dancer Chapter 2: Baba Ramdev gets trolled by little Akash as Shilpa Shetty is forced to cut off her nails

Super Dancer Chapter 2 starts with the grand entry of Baba Ramdev today as the children dance to India wale. Baba says some sweet things for the kids and the judges and also the hosts. Mamaji announces that even this the kids remain safe and it would based on the votes of this and last week that the decision will be taken in the next week. First to perform are Akash and Rishikesh who perform to Bappa Morya as the children have a theme of performing to the different colours of India today. Akash who has connection to God has some tips for Akash Thapa sister , he says that Salman Khan hates make up so she should avoid it. Geeta Ma has a question about her marriage and he says that even God is confused. Akash is skeptical about Anurag Basu’s dancing skills and Anurag wants to give Akash some chocolates but he refuses to go anywhere near him. Akash says that even Anurag should not have chocolates. Akash mimics Baba Ramdev and leaves everyone in splits. Shilpa has gloves on so as to make Akash feel comfortable. Shilpa takes off the gloves and everyone is left speechless by her sweet gesture for the little one. Shilpa reveals that she felt very sad that she created such a fear in a little child and so she will keep her nails short till she is on the show. Anurag does not leave the opportunity to get back at Akash and eats the chocolate infront of him while teasing him.

Next is Vivek and Akash perform to Kali and Shiva thandav as Baba is thoroughly impressed. Baba is presented with some complaints about Akash who defends him thoroughly and says that his being naughty is good. Akash has a complaint about his mother saying she watches videos for getting thin. This inspires Baba to get her to do some yoga. Baba has some useful tips for all as he does some yoga onstage. Akash’s mother vows never to watch videos again. Ayushi and Nishant follow with some koli dance and the girl is all expressions as usual. Shilpa joins Arushi onstage as she is in full marathi get up today. Rithik and Prateek follow with a aquatic performance and charm one and all. Their performance being on ice adds to the glory of it. Prateek has to repeat a step on popular demand. Anurag does not agree with one point and says that he feels that the ice was an unwanted addition to the act. Baba ji comes to the rescue of the two and says that even though it was they made it so much of a part of it. Bab does some yoga on the ice. Shilpa says that she is proud that Baba has brought yoga to the world and gave it its much deserved respect. Baba Ramdev has a challenge for Rithvik as he fails him in a fist fight and also carries him with one hand.