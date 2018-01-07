Super Dancer Chapter 2: Neha Kakkar squeals as she wonders if guests are treated this way on the show

Super Dancer Chapter 2 today has our own very favourite singing sensation Neha Kakkar joining the tiny crew. She brings in a lot of energy onstage right from the beginning. Mamaji is missing Shilpa Shetty as Neha asks Mama to get Nau Do Gyaarah. We have the family special episode today and also the results as per voting for last week is also out and to be declared. Today Rithvik has decided that they have a special way to call the performers. We have pictures of the little ones displayed as the judges have to guess. First one is Akash Thapa as they have a tribal dance to show. Neha trolls little Akash as she gives them some mirchi laden chocolates. Akash gets some beautiful messages from his friends and teachers who also vouche for how naughty he is. Akash’s neighbor visits him and she tells us how Akash used to eat up her hen’s eggs. Next is Bishal and Vaibhav as they dance to pal do pal. Bishal’s devotion for his father leaves them all with moist eyes. Neha asks Bishal and all the kids to never forget what their parents have done for them. Neha thanks her father for what she is as Geeta and Anurag Basu are left teary eyed as they miss their fathers.(Also Read: Raghav Juyal leaves everyone in splits as Badshah is amazed at what a five year old can do)

Neha sings some lines and dedicates it to all the fathers across the world and it is just beautiful. Coming up next is Vaishnavi and Manan who dance to Matargashti. The little girl leaves us all awed as she dances on an inclined plane with so much energy. Vaishnavi says that she was confused about dancing inclined. Anurag observes that it is indeed difficult dancing there and asks Mamaji to just give us some example. Mama keeps slipping off. Neha is told about Vaishnavi’s wifi laughing trigger as they accidentally find out that Neha too has this issue. Anurag and Geeta attack Neha as Rithvik and Mama join. Neha screams her heart out. Vaishnavi wants to dance with Neha as she readily obliges and then she touches Vaishnavi’s feet saying she is like laxmi matha. Vaishnavi’s mother cries as she says that Vaishnavi indeed is a lucky charm for them as now they have a little shop and people want to talk to them. Shagun and Aishwarya give us a flamingo act. Neha is requested of a song and she obliges with Miley ho tum humko.