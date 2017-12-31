Super Dancer Chapter 2: Raghav Juyal leaves everyone in splits as Badshah is amazed at what a five year old can do

Super Dancer Chapter 2 today is the New Year Special episode and we have Raghav Juyal and Badshah joining the kids on stage. The kids dance to all of the rapper’s songs and what a performance! Badshah walks in singing as he says he follows this show dedicate-dly and loves it to the chore. Shilpa Shetty asks Mamaji why he is here even after his marriage is caught. Raghav Juyal too joins the people and says he is here for the audition for being the anchor and replacing Mamaji. Raghav reads out his resume as Anurag Basu insists. Shagun and Aishwarya are the first to perform as a tribute to all the girls who ruled 2017. They dance to Nach Le and the judges can just see Madhuri Dixit in the little one throughout. Raghav is amazed at the little girl and she stuns him further as she proves absolutely rubber-like as she twists her body in whatever way Raghav asks her to. Rishikesh and Akash become aliens for the next act. Badshah says he feels ashamed to be sitting there as he feels he is nothing. There is a once more demand and the entire crowd joins in to the dance.

Akash joins Raghav for the slo-mo and beats him too. Akash has a complain to Badhsah and Badshah resolves it then and there as he sings for Akash while Akash dances. Geeta is angry with Akash and refuses to talk to him as he did not speak to her last week. Akash says sorry and Geeta melts. Akash tells Anurag that Vaishnavi calls him chasmis. Akash farts on Anurag’s lap and he thinks his phone was vibrating. Rithik and Pratik follow with tamma tamma. Later it is revealed of how Rithik’s house was burgled in his family’s absence. Shilpa takes to the stage with Rithik as she cannot contain her excitement after the rocking performance. Next is the little robot Muskaan and Paul who come up with ye kaali kaali ankhein. Raghav and Paul give us a duet performance as they have an almost similar style.