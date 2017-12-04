Super Dancer Chapter 2: Rekha spreads the Umrao Jaan fever onstage as Shilpa, Geeta and Anurag oblige

Super Dancer Chapter 2 starts off today where it left yesterday. Shagun and Aishwarya take the floor next with Salaam-e-ishq as Rekha sits upright with every move of the little girl. Rekha stands up for the little girl and also says some beautiful lines for her. Rekha says that she feels connected to the little girl. Rekha remembers her time when she moved to Mumbai just on her mother’s saying without having any interest in the art. She says she always loved dancing though. Rekha also adds she had no idea what she was doing yet just went with the flow. Geeta Kapur tells Aishwarya that no one has done this song better than Rekha herself but Shagun was presented in a very spectacular way today. Shilpa Shetty does the tumkas for Rekha and says her obsession for tumkas began with this song. Shagun’s father walks in with a poem for Rekha and Rekha gives it back to the man with calling up his wife onstage and asking her to recite a poem for her husband. Rekha thanks all the parents for blessing her with all the love in all these years. Rithik and Pratik walk in next with ye kaha aagaye hum.(Also Read: Rekha the ethereal beauty has one and all wrapped around her fingers)

The pair leave the judges so charmed that Anurag observes that how in the past thy all wanted to become good dancers and now it has all together reached another level. Rekha salutes the duo standing up. Rekha commends Rithik’s maturity and the kind of thought the little boy carries at this age. Rithik is overwhelmed when Rekha gets for him a message from his sister and mother. His mother and sister meet Rithik on stage and we see a emotional reunion. The little sister cannot seem to control her tears as she meets her brother. The little sister reveals some secrets the naughty duo shares as Rithik tries to stop her. Arushi and Nishant walk in next with remix inn ankhon ki masti mey. Rekha compliments Arushi in the words from the film itself. Rekha tells Arushi that she is a little package with all the feelings she puts into the act. Arushi’s mother tells Rekha that Arushi danced to the same song for the first time when she danced. Rekha and Shilpa dance to Inn Ankhon Ki Masti as they recreate Umrao Jaan. Rekha gets all the hugs from the kids as she teaches them the angapradikshanam. Muskaan and Paul follow with kaisi paheli. Rekha cheers for Muskaan. Vaishnavi walks in last with aajkal paanv zameen par remix. Vaishnavi’s parents are emotional as they express their pride over their little one.