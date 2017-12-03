Super Dancer Chapter 2: Rekha the ethereal beauty has one and all wrapped around her fingers

Super Dancer Chapter 2 starts with the grand entry of Rekha onstage as alongwith the audience the judges too go crazy. Shilpa is left speechless as she welcomes Rekhaji. She expresses her all time wish of sharing screen space with Rekha which has been fulfilled now. Geeta Kapur is overwhelmed as Rekha calms her by hugging her close and saying I Love you to her. Anurag Basu asks Rekha if she sleeps in the fridge as she seems frozen in time with being an evergreen beauty. Rekha says that she has love within her which keeps her young and frozen in time. Super Dancer celebrates the super nine today. Rithvik takes Rekha’s test by giving her some hints for the names of the kids as Rekha guesses them. Mishti walks in first with Palden as she dances to Pardesiya. Mishti gives Rekha a tribute with a beautiful picture of hers onstage. Rekha tells Mishti that she feels she has all the spirits of the old artists. Rekha wants to take an acting audition for Mishti and the girl comes out with flying colours. Rekha is thoroughly impressed by the little beauty. Anurag takes the opportunity to flirt with Ashlesha ji and says she is looking very beautiful today. Ashesha flies a kiss to Rekhaji which Anurag confiscates in between.(Also Read: Anurag Basu is flirted with as he blushes to a dark crimson while relishing mishti-dhoi)

Mishti and Rekha demand the dance from Shilpa and Rekha joins them onstage. Next is Akash Thapa with Vivek who dance to aapki ankhon mey. Shilpa gets on the table to clap for the performance. Geeta is left wondering if only she could have though the way Vivek thinks. Rekha charms one and all with singing the soulful song beautifully as Akash hugs her and the other boys sit infront of her mesmerized. Akash and Rishikesh are next as the little one performs to its magic. Akash wants to know from ‘Rohit ki Mummy’ about how she felt his performance was. Akash is probed by Rekha as he reveals some innate secrets like the one where he feeds his karela to the animals. Rekha calls Jaadu onstage for Akash. Akash wants to fly and Jaadu says no. Finally an irritated Akash finds Jaadu useless and asks Rekha to send him back. Rekha demands 100 kisses from Akash. Vishal walks in with Vaibhav with Rang Barse. Rekha is left overwhelmed as she tells Vaibhav that she is still reeling from his last performance about loving dogs. Rekha surprises everyone when she paints her face with the colour on Vaibhav. Rekha dances to rang barse with the kids.