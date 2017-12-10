Super Dancer Chapter 2: Shilpa Shetty scares little Akash as Anurag compares dance to ‘fart’

Super Dancer Chapter 2 starts with the superhit jodi of Nandu and Raja Babu, Bishal and Vaibhav with a medley of the songs. It is a fun performance as Govinda cannot stop laughing. Govinda commends the guru and shishya jodi and shares a fun anecdote on the same. Shilpa Shetty compares Bishal to Govinda and says he is such a true person. Govinda shares his strange luck attached ‘-ni’. Vaibhav and Bishal share a beautiful bond and Bishal tells us how Vaibhav is like his own father and provides for him. Vaibhav is in tears as he says that he has seen the times that Bishal sees today and Vaibhav says that he would provide for Bishal and give him whatever he desires in life. Govinda teaches some of his steps to Bishal as Bishal looks exactly like the younger version of ChiChi.

Shagun and Aishwarya bring to life the evergreen Madhuri-Aishwarya jodi with dola re. They stun the judges with their stupendous performance. Akash and Rishikesh walk in as Dharmendra and Sunny and it is laughter riot as the little one mimics Sunny.Anurag compares a good dance to a good fart and that both should not be forced . Shilpa and Geeta are disgusted while Govinda says that is the reason he never forces it. Akash says he is scared of Shilpa as she has big nails. Shilpa walks up to Akash as the little one escapes in full speed. Shilpa pursues him and takes him on her lap. Akash becomes the mediator between Mama and God. Next is Nishant and Arushi with a Barfi performance. Anurag watches with keen interest as Arushi charms one and all with her performance as jhilmil. Geeta is left teary eyed as Anurag is clearly proud of the thought that took birth in him. Govinda tells us his reason for initially overlooking this movie as being not liking the title. He says though later he did watch and was amazed. Vivek and Akash follow with raja babu. Akash meets his father and is overwhelmed by the surprise. Akash’s father gets a salute from the entire lot as he is soldier from the army. Pathanjali performer of the week is Arushi with Nishant.