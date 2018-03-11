Super Dancer Chapter 2: Shilpa Shetty, Sunidhi Chauhan, Geeta Kapoor were moved to tears on the Mother’s Day special episode

Super Dancer Chapter 2 was an emotional episode tonight considering it was the Mother’s Day theme. Each of the contestants planned out a choreography sequence that touched the judges and moved them to tears. In fact, Akash Thapa’s performance, had everyone applauding the choreographer, so much so that Shilpa Shetty touched his feet because he earned respect for this dance. Each of the dances that followed, exhibited talent and sensitive, touching concepts in the best way possible. Sunidhi Chauhan also managed to leave us spellbound when she sang some of our favoruite songs! All in all, it was an emotional episode that showcased mothers in the best way possible. If you haven’t seen any of the dances tonight, here is your chance to check them out!

Last night, we had Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz on sets of the Super Dancer, Chapter 2. The two have been busy promoting their upcoming film – Raid. They were left amazed after the incredible performances by the participants. In fact, they were speechless after some of the dances. Ajay Devgn also goofed around and scared the daylights of Shilpa Shetty. All in all, it was a fun, light-hearted episode.