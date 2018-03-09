Super Dancer Chapter 2: When Ajay Devgn accepted a challenge and left everyone in splits!

The coming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Super Dancer Chapter 2, which is a dance reality show where kids showcase their talent, will see the cast of the movie Raid as special guests. The Circus special episode will be graced by Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. The cast will be seen having a gala time on the sets. Ajay was mesmerised by every contestant’s act and was thrilled that they are so talented at such a young age. Ileana, on the other hand, was also overwhelmed on seeing the little ones giving power-packed performances. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is one of the judges of the show, had some rollicking time on the sets with Ajay. Both had a gala time clicking selfies and going live on their social media accounts. (Also Read: This Women’s Day, Ajay Devgn has a strong message for all the MEN across the world – watch exclusive video)

Some rib-tickling moments coupled with some impressive performances were the highlights of Saturday’s episode. The evening kickstarted with amazing performances by Super Dancer contestant Ritik and his choreographer Pratik. Their aerial performance left the judges awestruck. Not only that, Super Dancer contestant Shagun Singh’s aerial act became the highlight of the evening. She even challenged the Singham actor Ajay to do a split on a kid’s scooty. While at it, Ajay broke the scooty leaving everyone in splits instead. The cast of Raid had a great time on the sets.

With just two weeks away from the finale, the competition is getting tougher and these young contestants are not willing to stop.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.