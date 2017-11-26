Super Dancers Chapter 2: Mishti, Akash and Vaishnavi make their way back to the competition post revision

Super Dancers Chapter 2 saw a Wildcard competition today. Six set of participant-guru performed on the stage and two would to be selected.

Vaishnavi and her partner, Mannan are the first ones to perform. They dance to London Thumakda and receive immense praise from all the judges. Next up are Palden and Mishti who perform a freestyle dance on Dholi Taro Dhol. They get a standing ovation from everyone. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s flexible moves on Super Dancers might make you want to join pilates class ASAP – view HQ pics)

Then walk in Akash and Rishikesh, who perform to the high-energy song, Tattad tattad. They do an interactive dance and the judges seem thoroughly entertained.

Aabir and Shyam performed to Aanan Faanan much to the dismay of Shilpa Shetty, who said she was trying to forget the song. But everyone loved their Bollywood freestyle dance. Anuradha and Jyoti are the next set of performers. They dance to a classical number. And judges feel compelled to admit that it is going to be a tough affair for them to judge and pick one from them. Next up are Vivek and Sagar. They dance to Dhan Te Nan in a hip hop inspired jig.

So happy are the judges and so torn between selecting only two that they try and include three pairs. Akash and Rishikesh, Palden and Mishti, and Vaishnavi and her partner, Mannan get through.