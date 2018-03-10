Super Dancers Chapter 2: Raid stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz are left amazed by the exemplary performances

Tonight on one of the popular dance shows – Super Dancer Chapter 2, We have Raid stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz join the judge panelists – Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. Right from the word go, Ajay and Ileane are left amazed by the talented performers. From the joker act to the acrobatic act to the performance to a song from Barfi – each of them left not only the Raid stars stunned, but also judges who couldn’t stop themselves from giving standing ovations. As the contestants approach the finale, it is evident they are leaving no stone unturned. Each of the performers has made the best use of the circus theme! Even Ajay Devgn was sure, he couldn’t pull off some of the acts. He even enacted his famous dialogue from Singham for Vishal. Ajay Devgn the prankster he is, scared the daylights out of Shilpa Shetty leaving us in splits. Ileana D’cruz and Anurag Basu also had a mini dance-off on stage. It was kind of cute reunion as both shook a leg stage.

All in all, it was a night to be remembered with exemplary performances by each of them! Kudos to these brave, gutsy dancers who give it their all and leave us stunned at the end.