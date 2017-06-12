Super Night With Tubelight: When Mouni Roy couldn’t stop blushing after bumping into Salman Khan – Watch Video

Salman Khan, along with brother Sohail, recently shot a special episode -‘Super Night With Tubelight’ with Sony TV to promote his much-awaited film Tubelight, which is scheduled for an Eid release on June 23. Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, the show featured Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and the gorgeous Mouni Roy. The Naagin actress, who is a self-admitted fan of the Bollywood superstar, performed on a medley of his songs and set the stage on fire. Sunil,too, left the audience in splits as he performed a dummy operation on Salman.

The show had already been in news as it saw Salman choosing Sunil Grover over his arch rival Kapil Sharma and now it’s again making headlines because of this behind-the-scenes video. The viral footage, which has been shared by one of the actress’ fanclubs, sees Mouni bumping into Salman by mistake. So what exactly happened was, minutes before her performance, when she was rehearsing, some one from the audience asked her if Salman is going to perform with her. After saying no, when she turned around she found Salman standing right behind her but before she could stop her self, she bumped into him really close. Understandably, the actress got quite embarrassed and hid her face behind him. By Salman’s expressions, one can easily make out that the actor pulled a prank on his fangirl as he had a smile on his face throughout.

Here’s the video –

This was not the first time when the two met. Mouni has been a regular performer on Bigg Boss stage and has been clicked with the superstar at many other occasions, too.

A few more pictures of them. Don’t forget to check out Mouni’s captions –

It’s being said that if everything goes as planned then Salman might launch her in one of his home productions. DNA quoted a source saying, “Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions.”