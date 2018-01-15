Super Nights With Padman: Akshay Kumar pledges to arrange for Menstrual Kits on his sets alongwith First aid kits also asks everyone to take a note of it

Supernights with Padman replaces Drama Company today as Akshay Kumar promotes his new film Padman. We have Sunil Grover in his Rinku Bhabhi avatar taking everyone down by his humor. The show sees Rinku Bhabhi and also Ali Asgar in his woman avatar welcoming the audience. Akshay joins the crew speaking about woman hygiene and how period is a taboo in India. He also talks about how even today rural parts of India have woman completely ignorant about the use of pads, he tells us about the weirdest things these women use- from hay to mud. There are some fun moments while Akshay tries to resolve Rinku’s issue that her husband does not love her. Neha Kakkar, Geeta Kapur and Ila Arun are the first to join Akshay so they can put up their views on this issue that no one wants to speak about. It was fun to watch Ila Arun dancing to dilli shahar as Akshay joins her onstage. Akshay talks about periods to these woman. Ila says that in her times her mother used to tell her that she should not be speaking about it also hygiene took a back seat when they had to use the same clothes washing it.(Also Read: Pad Man song Saale Sapne: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to the inspiration behind the film – Arunachalam Muruganantham)

Akshay brings up the idea of having a menstrual kit alongwith first aid kit and says he himself being a producer will take this as his priority. Mithali Raj, Annie Divya and Anjana Kashyap join the crew at this point. Kiku Sharda and Ali come back as Annabella and Isabbela questioning Padman about actually being a superhero. Akshay teaches some stunts to Neha Kakkar and she does throws him down. Akshay sings for the girls- bheegey hont. The new girls talk about the periods and Anjana speaks about her article – Yes I Bleed. We have mood swings also discussed on stage. Manushi Chillar joins the crew in the most spectacular way. Manushi says that actually girls drop out of school after they hit puberty. Manushi wants to learn discipline from Akshay and Aksahy reveals that he has never missed the sunrise. Sunanda Mishra wants to make her way into the music industry and Akshay praises the girl and her talent. Sunil returns as Dr Mashoor Gulati. Akshay pulls the poor Sunil around in a sac. All in all it was a fun episode with Sunil in full form and Akashay adding charm to it. Manushi looked like a girl on a business. There are some social activists talking about how they are making an effort to bring about hygiene. Manushi talks about her initiatives with some villages. We would be amazed at the kind of work happening in this noble cause. We have a little girl just out of school who has kept aside an year after her 12th to work towards the cause. The show ends with the movie’s trailer.