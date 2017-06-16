Super Singh Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh, as Punjabi superhero, will take you on an absolutely hilarious ride

There was an eerie silence as I stepped inside the movie hall to catch the early morning show of Diljit Dosanjh’s Super Singh. I watched the film in a Mumbai multiplex and the atmosphere was unlike any movie theatre in Delhi-NCR – a territory where Dosanjh enjoys a massive fan following. However, considering that less than one per cent of Sikhs constitute Mumbai’s total population, it shouldn’t have been a surprise.

Super Singh is running a good 25 shows in different parts of the city, which is definitely good news for Dosanjh whose audience has grown by leaps and bounds ever since he made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed Udta Punjab that had released around the same time last year. Super Singh, directed by Anurag Singh, sees him playing the first ever superhero of Punjabi cinema. But is it, in any way, different from the superheroes we have seen in the past? Has Dosanjh managed to live up to the huge expectations of his loyal audience? Let’s try and find out answers to these questions and more in this review…

What’s it about

Super Singh is about happy-go-lucky Sajjan Singh aka Sam (Dosanjh), who is living an easy-breezy life in Montreal, Canada with his mother. He is a man with a golden heart and is always up to lend a hand to the ones in need. He is best friends with Twinkle (Sonam Bajwa) and naive enough to not realize her love for him. Even after being friend-zoned, Twinkle maintains her friendship with Sajjan and even suggests him ways to woo a Canadian girl that Sajjan is in love with. Back in India, a bunch of people are after a saffron turban which has superpowers. The turban, somehow, lands in Sajjan’s hands and from Sajjan Singh, he turns into Super Singh. And with that, he embarks on a journey which leads him to discover the true meaning of love, life and his role in the world.

What’s hot

Super Singh is an out-and-out Diljit Dosanjh film and with it, the charismatic actor has yet again proved that when it comes to comic timing, there is no one better than him. With his brilliant screen presence, he shines in almost every scene of the film and keeps you hooked till the end. When he is not tickling your funny bone, he tugs at your heartstrings with his emotional act. Director Anurag Singh, who has worked with Dosanjh on multiple projects, including National Award-winning ‘Punjab 1984,’ the blockbuster ‘Jatt and Juliet’ series and a few music videos, milks the best out of him. The dialogue is first-rate and keeps you squealing with laughter all the way through the film. Pavan Malhotra, a regular in Anurag Singh movies, is terrific in the role of a Godman. The soundtrack, composed by Jatinder Shah, keeps you entertained. ‘Hawa Vich,’ rendered in the soulful voices of Sunidhi Chauhan and Diljit Dosanjh, is my favourite.

What’s not

While Super Singh has been touted by the makers as the first Punjabi superhero film, the focus here is more on glorifying a certain religious group. Trust me, at one point, it gets a little too much. We totally understand the film’s target audience but revering a specific faith community does not seem like a cool idea. One expects a certain standard of VFX from a superhero film set in a make-believe world but Super Singh miserably fails in this department. Be it Dosanjh hitting a football into the sky or lifting a sinking ship out of the sea or for that matter, preventing a missile from hitting the Golden Temple in Amritsar, every scene is a proof of how tight-fisted makers have been in allotting the film a good VFX budget. Besides that, the beautiful and talented Sonam Bajwa has hardly been utilised in the film. Dosanjh and Bajwa look lovely together but the chemistry between them is totally missing.

What to do

If you are a diehard Diljit Dosanjh fan and have loved his funny boy characters in Punjabi films released in the past few years, there is no point you should miss this one. You will come back entertained. However, if you are looking forward to watching a Punjabi superhero film that is high on action, you would rather watch Virat Kohli hitting it out of the park on Sunday.