SuperBlueBloodMoon: Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh Rajput are in awe of the rare celestial event – read tweets

By now your social media feeds must also be buzzing perpetually with posts about the rare celestial event being dubbed as Super Blue Blood Moon. As per experts, this is a once in a lifetime lunar eclipse as the event won’t repeat itself for another 150 years. The moon will come closest the Earth and give a rare, beautiful view of it. The term Super Blue Blood Moon arises from the rare coinciding of three separate phenomena. A super moon is when the moon appears larger than usual when its closest to Earth. A Blue Moon is second full Moon of each month and blood Moon is when the moon appears red during the eclipse. These three events are coinciding tonight giving the world an opportunity an opportunity and unite to tweet under one kickass hashtag – #SuperBlueBloodMoon!

No wonder, hundreds of Bollywood songs have been dedicated to the beauty of moon. I mean ‘Chand si Mehbooba”, “Chand Chupa Baadal Me” and “Chabi kahan dhundhe bata wo chand ke pyaale me hai” are only some of the most popular songs dedicated to the beauty that we chrish. Speaking of Bollywood, we found our favourite celebs in awe of the rare event. If you are a stargazer yourself you’d get the hype. For now these are the stargazing buddies from B-Town you should be retweeting.

Sujoy Ghosh was asking the right questions

from bachpan this thing about cannot eat during grahan is going on… my grandmother used to put a tulsi leaf on food to ward off grahan. how does that work!? — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) January 31, 2018

Farhan Akhtar clicked this pic!

