Superstar Nagarjuna’s brother-in-law, Anumolu Sathya Bhushana Rao no more

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna‘s brother-in-law Anumolu Sathya Bhushan Rao, also father of actor Susant passed away at his residence on Thursday at the age of 68. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness for the past two years, a report on Chitramala stated. Satya Bhushana Rao was married to Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s daughter Naga Susheela. They have three children – Sangeetha, Sahitya and Sushanth. Sushant is also a Telugu actor. He was an engineer before he took to acting. In fact, he and Naga Chaitanya enrolled for the same acting course. He made his debut with Kalidasa. His other films include – Current, Adda, Aatadukundam Raa to name a few. Sushant is also cousin to Akhil Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Sumanth.

Brother-in-law Nagarjuna was to hold a pre-release event for Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film – Rarandoi Veudka Chuddam. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The film has been produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Kalyan Krishna. But the event has now been cancelled.

Sathya Bhushan Rao’s father AV Subbarao, was a renowned producer. Many movies were produced under the Prasad Art Pictures banner. Even Naga Susheela, Sathya Bhushan’s wife has produced under the Sri Nag Corporation banner. Several from the industry, including the Akkineni family visited the residence to condole Sathya Bhushan’s death. Shantanu, his son took to social media to talk about his father

‘My father was “A sathya Bhushana Rao was a calm, content soul, most fair in his principles and a fun loving person. Always pleasant and smiling. His life was full of memories with family and friends. those of whichc will remain forever.