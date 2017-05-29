Surbhi Jyoti birthday special: Karanvir Bohra, Nakuul Mehta, Varun Toorkey – who should be her next co-star?

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the prettiest girls of TV town. Whether it is her acting chops or fashion sense, Surbhi is one of the inspiring actresses around. The girl amazed everyone by playing five different characters on her debut Hindi show Qubool Hai. A travel buff Surbhi’s Instagram account is a treat for everyone. She is also one of the friendliest girls in the industry and we love her bonding with Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Chandna and Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt to name a few. She is amazing us with her fab performance as Gitanjali Shekhari on Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. (Also Read: 10 pictures of birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti that are perfect for a Monday morning fashion inspiration)

On the occasion of her birthday, we list down a few guys we would like to see with Surbhi on next show. First up is Karanvir Bohra. C’mon Surbhi and he had electric chemistry as Sanam and Ahil on Qubool Hai. The show started going downhill from the time KVB quit the show. Fans would love to see the two together in another show. We feel a passionate love story would be perfect for them or a thriller, but not the supernatural types. Nakuul Mehta shared little screen space with Surbhi in Ishqbaaz. They are two of the most good-looking and stylish people in the industry. Do you want to see them together paired romantically? Btw, buzz is that she might return on Ishqbaaz. (Also Read: Humbug! Ankita Lokhande is NOT replacing Surbhi Jyoti on Star Plus’ show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai)

Rumour mills are abuzz with the gossip that Surbhi is dating her Qubool Hai co-star Varun Toorkey. The lady has kept mum. Varun is one good-looking guy and it would be nice to see them together on a show. Another guy we feel will look great with Surbhi is Namik Paul. Both these actors have tremendous personality and screen presence. Or do you feel that Karan Wahi would make a fab pair with her? Vote and let us know…