Suriya 36: First look of Suriya and Selvaraghavan’s film to release on March 5

We all are waiting for the long Holi weekend to arrive, right? Then again we all are dreading how we are going to get through the Monday that follows the long weekend. Thankfully, we have a solution. We have something that will make you look forward to the Monday after the long weekend. We know that director Selvaraghavan and Suriya have collaborated for a project. We all have been super excited to bring to you all the updates about this ambitious project that brings two of the best talents in the industry together for the first time. And guess what? The first look of Suriya 36 will be out on March 5. Monday blues can schedule to haunt us some other day.

Suriya 36 will be released on Diwali 2018. The first teaser, announcing the release date of the first look, surfaced today on the internet. The monochrome teaser poster has a grey sky looming large over the silhouette of a boy and a cycle. Intriguing enough already!

Produced by Prabhu SR’s Dream Warrior Pictures, best known for bankrolling quality content-driven films such as Aruvi, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Maya, and Joker, is producing the film. Sai Pallavi, who is making her Tamil debut with Karu directed by Vijay, and Rakul Preet, who was last seen in Karthi’s investigative cop thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, play the female leads in Suriya 36. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed to compose music for the film. ALSO READ: ‘I’m going to direct Suriya 36 as a fan of Suriya”, says Selvaraghavan

Earlier, speculations were rife that Suriya 36 will be a revival of director’s film, Kaan, which never made it past the post-production stage. But a source EXCLUSIVELY told BollywoodLife, “It’s definitely not Kaan. Suriya is a fresh story written by Selvaraghavan. He took nearly six months to complete the story. It’s the longest he has taken to write a film. It will be an exciting project for Suriya fans.”