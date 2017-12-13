Suriya starrer Thaana Serndha Kootam’s satellite rights sold for a whopping price – all EXCLUSIVE details here

One of the most awaited films of 2018 is Suriya‘s upcoming film Thaana Serndha Kootam. This movie is an adaptation of the Hindi movie – Special 26 starring Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2013. This Tamil film will star Keerthy Suresh opposite Suriya for the first time. The movie is directed by Vignesh Shivn. It also marks Suriya’s first collaboration with this actor. Owing to the entertaining teaser, the buzz aorund this film has grown massively. And now as per a source close to Bollywoodlife, the film has struck a record deal with respect to its satellite rights. The movie bagged a Rs 11 crore deal with Sun TV for its Tmail version. While Amazon Prime rights has locked in on Rs 6.25 crore for its digital rights. The Telugu satellite rights are yet to be closed. As of now, the film has earned Rs 17. 25 crore as part of its satellite rights. Also Read: Thaanaa Serndha Koottam teaser: Suriya’s swagger in this remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 is infectious – watch video

Ramya Krishnan, RJ Balaji and Veteran comedian Senthil will play crucial roles in the film. The music by Anirudh Ravichander for this film has been received very well by fans. Sodakku opened to roraring response form the audience. The post production for the film is on in full swing as the film is slated for a Pongal 2018 release. However, Therna will be heading for a clash with Sketch starring Chiyaan Vikram and Tamannaah Bhatia. Both films are all set for a festive release.

In other news, talks of Suriya’s next with Selvaraghavan are already doing the rounds. As we informed you, the film will go on floors in mid-January. Rakul Preet Singh has bagged the female lead role for this film. Interestingly her last film was with Karthi, Suriya’s brother. Reports suggest the makers are looking at a Diwali 2018 release. But it’s unlikely that Suriya will have a solo release even then.