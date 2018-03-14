Suriya37:The winning trio of Ayan – Suriya, KV Anand and Harris Jayaraj are back

Suriya 36’s shoot is currently on in full swing, but it’s Suriya 37 that’s making the most sound. Turns out, Suriya will be reuniting with KV Anand and Harris Jayaraj for a new project. Fans are ecstatic because this reunion brings back memories of Ayan. The 2009 film went on to become of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema. He played a youngster who was mentored by a smuggler. The story is about how Suriya tries to protect his mentor from his arch rival who wants him killed. It was the solo blockbuster in Tamil cinema. After this movie, it’s no wonder fans are eagerly awiating more details on Suriya 37. We wonder who will be the leading lady in this promising project. Any guesses? Meanwhile, check out the fan’s reactions: Also Read: Suriya 36 first look and title out: The Tamil actor will now star in and as NGK – view pic

Good news for @Jharrisjayaraj fans. Cinema is all about collaborations and #Suriya37 marks the unification of one of the most successful musical combo 👍 — S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) March 13, 2018

@anavenkat and @Suriya_offl share a rapport and an understanding that, they are on the same page, most of the times! With annan @gavemicuary on board, excited about the look of the film and of course school #Kv ‘s writing pattern #Suriya37 — S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) March 13, 2018

In other news, Suriya 36’s first look and title was recently unveiled. The movie now called NGK featured Suriya in a poster that looked like a graffiti on the wall. From looks of his attire, Suriya might just be playing a revolutionary leader. Reports suggest, NGK could be the name of a leader who decides to revolt against the system. The movie is directed by Selva Raghavan. Fans are excited about this unusual combo teaming up for the first time. The film will also stars Rakul Preet singh and Sai Pallavi. The movie is all set to release this Diwali. The movie in all likelihood will clash with Thalapathy 62 and Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam.

Suriya was last seen in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. The movie also stared Keerthy Suresh. The movie was directed by Vignesh Shivn.