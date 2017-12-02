Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam shooting finally wrapped up!

The shooting of Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has been finally wrapped up in Chennai with the completion of a song shoot on Suriya and Keerthy Suresh, who are teaming up for the first time in a Vignesh Shivan directorial. The movie produced by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has entered the full-fledged post-production phase now. The teaser, which was released the day before yesterday, has received fantastic feedback from netizens. It has already surpassed 5 million views in just thirty-eight hours and is trending on top in YouTube India charts for the second consecutive day, apart from dominating the Twitter and Facebook trends.

The makers are now planning to launch the album of the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander this month in a grand event. The film also stars veteran actors Senthil, Ramya Krishnan in important roles. An official remake of Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and Kajal Aggarwal’s Special 26, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is now slated to hit screens for Pongal 2018. Other films that are targeting the harvest festival include Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Karthik and Niharika Konidela’s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Vishal, Samantha’s Irumbu Thirai and Prabhu Deva, Hansika’s Gulebagavali.

In fact, Keerthy Suresh will have two of her films releasing for Pongal including the much-anticipated Telugu film Agnyaathavaasi directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram. She is paired opposite Pawan Kalyan in the movie, which also stars Anu Emmanuel, last seen in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan, as one of the female leads.

Keerthy Suresh is all praise for director Vignesh Shivn’s impromptu working style on sets. Thaanaa Serndha Kottam marks Vignesh’s third directorial after Simbu’s Poda Podi and the highly acclaimed super-hit Naanum Rowdy Thaan which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as leads.