Big surprise out! Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is shooting for a magazine cover – watch video

Talk about some exciting news! So what if Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is not ready to make her Bollywood debut as yet? She is in fact secretly gearing up to become the face of a leading magazine. Yes, her mom Gauri just broke the big surprise at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards that was held last night saying, “Suhana is shooting for a magazine. I don’t want to reveal the name but that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to this year.” Isn’t this one big news? No wonder Suhana has started grooming herself so well these days. Like if you see all her recent appearances then you will notice how she has been only upping her style game from one look to another. And to top it all, her confidence is turning out to be such a beautiful add on to her attitude. Well, we don’t know about you, but we are already impatient to see her slay on the cover of a glossy.

That way, Suhana is quite an internet sensation or like how some call her, she’s the teen diva. Search her name on Twitter or Instagram and you will find hundreds of fanclubs boasting her sickeningly beautiful pics. Say for that matter, many girls even look up to her fashion sense and vouch to see her in films one day. Here, check out how Gauri broke the news of Suhana’s magazine plans below:

We are sure Suhana will be one rising star the moment she steps in Bollywood. However daddy Shah Rukh believes she needs to complete her studies before joining films. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do.”, mentioned the actor in a DNA interview.