Surprised by Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina’s shocking transformation? Wait till you find out the SECRET behind it…

We revealed to you a few days back how Hrithik Roshan‘s sister, Sunaina Roshan, had undergone a shocking tranformation. His elder sister has not only lost a lot of weight, but is also fitter than ever. While we all know how inclined Hrithik is towards fitness, we were completely surprised when he posted a before-after picture of Sunaina. He had captioned the image as, “Now that’s what I call a transformation!! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing.” But if you were stunned by just the picture, then wait till you hear the whole secret behind it…

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Dr Mufazza Lakdawala, Mumbai’s leading bariatric surgeon, had performed a surgery on Sunaina. Yeah, she underwent an operation, but surprisingly this happened two years ago. But the operation isn’t the only reason for her drastic transformation! From what we hear, careful planning, the surgery, a proper diet, a strict workout regimen and a healthy lifestyle also helped her lose 65 kilograms. Ain’t that cool? Dr Lakdawala even mentioned to the tabloid, “She weighed 125 kilos when she came to me and she currently weighs 60 kilos.” (ALSO READ – ‘Impossible is nothing’, says Hrithik Roshan after looking at his sister’s jaw dropping transformation – view pic)

Apparently, Sunaina and her mother, Pinky had even met Eman Amed (the world’s most obese woman, who was famously brought down to Mumbai by Lakdawala from her home in Egypt), when they were visiting Lakdawala in the hospital. They had even donated Rs 10 lakh towards her treatment. Aint that a sweet gesture? Anyway, what do you have to say about Hrithik Roshan‘s sister, Sunaina’s shocking transformation? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from B-town right here…