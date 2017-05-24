Suryaputra Karn actress Priya Bathija gets married to DJ Kawaljeet Saluja – View Pics

TV actress Priya Bathija, who was last seen in Suryaputra Karn, has tied the knot with Kawaljeet Saluja. He is a music arranger and DJ by profession. Priya met Kawaljeet at a party through common friends and the latter fell in love with her at the very first sight. The two had a roka ceremony on February 13 this year and got married on May 22 at Raipur. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding which took place at a Gurudwara. Priya looked radiant in a yellow and pink bridal lehenga while Kawaljeet looked dapper in a white sherwani.

In a conversation with Times Of India, the actress revealed, “I got married in Raipur, it was a two-day affair and everyone had lot of fun. On May 21st we had a mehendi and on the same evening we had sangeet and engagement ceremony. The evening became special because of lot of performances and the party went on till wee hours. On 22nd the gurudwara wedding took place, followed by lunch, reception and bidaai,” shared the actress.”

Speaking about Kawaljeet and how they met each other, the beautiful actress said, “It was love at first sight for Kawal, who told our common friend that he wants to marry me. He spoke to his family about me and requested my friend to get me to speak with my family, too. Soon, our families met and the roka was held on February 13. At first, I was sceptical about an arranged marriage as I didn’t know him too well. But after meeting him a few times, I realised that he is family-oriented. Like me, he is also old-school. In fact, he met my entire family before the roka, including the extended one.”

Here are some pictures from their wedding –

Priya rose to fame after playing the lead role in Sony TV’s Khwaish opposite Sumeet Sachdev. She also been a part of popular shows like Kasamh Se, Basera and Kitani Mohabbat Hai. She got married to TV actor Jatin Shah in 2009. Priya and Jatin also appeared in Nach Baliye together! However, they got divorced after two years of marriage in 2011. In 2015, Jatin got married to actress Aparna Singh.

The actress has now moved to Raipur, Kawal’s hometown, post the wedding.”I plan to stay there till I get something interesting in terms of acting, which should be worth my time away from home,” she said.