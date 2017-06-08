Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta wins, Court squashes Magadheera makers’ plagiarism case

We told you yesterday that the verdict on the Magadheera –Raabta plagiarism row will be out today and now we know what it is. According to latest reports, the case the producers of Rama Charan and Kajal Aggarwal’s Telugu movie filed against Sushant Singh Rajput starrer stands dismissed. (Also read: Raabta makers deny allegations of rip-off by Magadheera producers)

We have the official statement from the Raabta makers which reads, “The trailer of Raabta shows glimpses of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the avatar of a barbarian, slashing his enemies with some crafty sword-play. Behind the scenes leading up to the release of the film has been another high-voltage drama unravelling itself with more action than you’ll probably see in the film. We all are aware how filmmakers have been targeted just before the release of their films. The common ploy has been to try and get a stay order against a film’s release until a case is completed. It is often assumed that the filmmakers will panic and settle through compensation to ensure the smooth release of their films.

In an unprecedented case, the makers of the Telugu film Magadheera slapped a last-minute case on the makers of Raabta citing plagiarism. Unusual to see members of the same fraternity trying to prevent a release, we contacted the filmmakers who were tight-lipped about the case saying it was a legal matter. On further investigation we have found a bizarre case that was being fought. Sources requesting anonymity reveal, “The Raabta makers received a legal notice from the producer (Allu Arvind) of Magadheera citing plagiarism. They requested him to watch their rough-cut, but he didn’t want that… Obviously a bigger game, which unravelled later, was being played.”

With stress levels reaching new heights, and the producer of Magadheera, Allu Arvind, refusing to entertain any reasoning by the Raabta makers, there seemed no way out. Our source divulges, “They were was willing to show him (Allu Arvind) Raabta so he could compare it with Magadheera to ascertain it’s not a copy, but he wasn’t interested. Then they offered to put the compensation being asked for into escrow with the esteemed court and if the court decided it was a copy, he could take the amount demanded. He wasn’t even interested in entertaining this.”

So what exactly was the conspiracy to prevent the release of Raabta? “The only think I can think of is that he had sold the rights of Magadheera to be made in Hindi and is concerned that since Raabta is also about reincarnation and unrequited love, after its release, no one will want to do a similar genre soon,” continues our source, “Maybe I’m wrong but since the aim was to stop the release rather that fight the case correctly, this is the only reason that makes sense.”

Going down to a last minute verdict, less than 24 hours before the release, the court has finally thrown out the case that was preventing the release of Raabta. Well, with so much drama off-screen we seem to be in for a roller-coaster of a movie.