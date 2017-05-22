Sushant Singh just called himself Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend! Oh wait, that’s the new song from Raabta

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon is often called as a couple by certain sections of the media, but they have never been open about their relationship. But we can’t deny they share a sizzling chemistry between themselves. So even if you won’t be hearing Sushant Singh Rajput calling himself Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend, there is a song in Raabta where he calls himself her Boyfriend! Titled Main Tera Boyfriend, the song will be out in some hours.

All the songs from Raabta have got very good feedback till now. The first song Ik Vaari was a romantic number picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Then there was the title track, a recreated version of the Agent Vinod song that had Deepika Padukone looking her sexiest best. Sadda Move was a buddy song where Sushant was seen having fun with his buddies, including Varun Sharma (Fukrey, Dilwale). Arijit Singh’s Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan is, as the title suggests, a melancholic number about separation and the pain caused by it. However Main Tera Boyfriend looks like cheery party number that will show more sizzling chemistry going by the above look.

The makers have also revealed a dialogue promo, where Sushant wants to take it slow with Kriti but she is not amused…

Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Jim Sarbh. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9.