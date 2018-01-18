Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednerkar’s Sone Chidaiya goes on floor in Chambal – view pic

The shooting of Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming dacoit film which is tentatively titled Sone Chaidaiya has gone on the floor today in Chambal. The film is set in 1970s, in the Chambal belt which was famous for its dreaded dacoits. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. Lead actor, who started the shooting of the film today, posted an image of his to share this news and captioned, “Really excited !! Shoot for one of my favourite, #AbhishekChaubey’s Film starts today in chambal.#RonnieScrewvala #BajpayeeManoj #bhumipednekar #RanvirShorey #AshutoshRana #MaheshBalraj”

The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who previously helmed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and marks Sushant’s second-period film after Byomkesh Bakshy. Looking at the talented star cast, we can’t wait to witness this film on the silver screen. (Also Read: Whoa! A set worth Rs 7 crore created for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath)

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Drive. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also features Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. It is expected to hit the screens on March 2 during the Holi weekend. Sushant will also feature in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which marks the debut of star kid Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Kai Po Che and Fitoor helmer Abhishek Kapoor, the film will hit the screens on December 21 during the Christmas weekend and will lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero at the box office.