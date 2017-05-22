Sushant Singh Rajput and Ekta Kapoor to come back together for a film?

The bad news was that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ekta Kapoor had a fallout because he couldn’t sign her film, Half Girlfriend as the main lead. Yes, he was the original choice for the movie. But the good news is that the two have sorted out their differences. The producer who had launched Sushant in the industry with her TV show, Pavitra Rishta, was miffed with him since he didn’t sign her film. Sushant told DNA,” I liked the script and I was doing it but at the same time I think there were dates issues, so I was almost for no fault of mine put in a position to choose between two films, which were equally good. But just because I said yes to Raabta first, it made much more sense to stick with that.”

He added,” We met recently. And probably we will do something very soon.” Oh now that’s something we’re interested to know about. It would be fun to see these two coming back together for a project. Sushant became a household name after Pavitra Rishta and his chemistry with ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande was very popular. The two started dating while shooting for a show and even though it didn’t last a very long time, they were the two most loved couple onscreen. (ALSO READ: Sushant Singh just called himself Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend! Oh wait, that’s the new song from Raabta)

Sushant will now be seen in Raabta opposite rumoured current girlfriend, Kriti Sanon and the movie is already creating a lot of buzz. Ankita has also been rumoured to be dating someone or the other every now and then after recuperating over her ugly breakup with Sushant. The Pavitra Rishta actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and has been doing good movies ever since. His last stint was a biopic on MS Dhoni and the film was a huge hit. We wonder if Raabta will also work wonders at the box office.

