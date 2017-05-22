Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon cheer for MS Dhoni though his team loses in the IPL 10 finale

Everyone remembers how great Sushant Singh Rajput was as the former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie also forged a deep friendship between Sushant and Dhoni. So we were not surprised when we saw Sushant Singh Rajput in Hyderabad to watch the final of IPL 10 where he was seen cheering for Dhoni and his team, Rising Pune Supergiants. And he was not alone. He has also dragged Kriti Sanon, his Raabta co-star and rumoured girlfriend, to watch the movie.

However, their cheering and support came too late as Rising Pune Supergiants lost to Mumbai Indians by one run in a thrilling finale. Even though Mumbai Indians had only scored 129 runs losing eight wickets, they managed to restrict RPS to only 128 runs for the loss of six wickets, Even Dhoni couldn’t do much today as he could only score 10 runs off 13 balls before being caught off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Well, looks like the stars’ cheering weren’t enough.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon will be playing star-crossed lovers in Raabta, which deals with love and reincarnation. In the modern timeline they are a couple based in Budapest, while in the period timeline, they belong to warring clans. The looks of both the actors in the past timeline are very intriguing and have got some very good feedback. Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan, Saif Ali Khan’s former business partner who is making his directorial debut here. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Jim Sarbh. It is scheduled to release on June 9.