Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath in limbo as director Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment part ways

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath has been put on hold. The reason being the production house KriArj Entertainment has severed ties with director Abhishek Kapoor. Kedarnath was an ambitious project for Abhishek, whose last release Fitoor wasn’t a commercial success. On the other hand, KriArj Entertainment was also looking forward to being the launch pad for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. However, the recent developments indicate that the film will now see a change of hand with Abhishek no longer associated with the project.

Troubles started early on Kedarnath with the producer-director not seeing eye to eye on the release date. Abhishek took to Twitter announcing that Kedarnath will release on December 21, 2018, a date that was taken by Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Sources reveal that the producers weren’t too happy with Abhishek taking matters into his own hands and announcing the release date on social media. ALSO READ: Kedarnath Vs Shah Rukh Khan: Big fight between Abhishek Kapoor and Prernaa Arora EXPOSED -read exclusive details

A source reveals, “The producers would have wanted an amicable end to this, but that hasn’t happened. As a result, the film has been put on hold till there is any further clarity on paper.” Kedarnath is a love story on the backdrop of the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013. The first schedule of the filming took place in the holy city itself, back in October 2017. Though we eagerly wait for another shooting schedule to kickstart, the current situation hints that the wait might be a long one for us.

Well, speculations about Sara’s debut will once again be rife. If you remember, for months rumours about her debut project kept her fans puzzled, before Kedarnath was announced. Later, some reports even suggested that Abhishek was not keen on letting Sara sign any other projects until Kedarnath had released. With this latest development, we now await further clarity on when Kedarnath will see the light of the day.