Sushant Singh Rajput on the accusation of being arrogant: I am still the same person

Sushant Singh Rajput has turned out to be one of the most talented and successful young star on the big screen. But as they bouquets and brickbats go hand in hand, especially after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story many claim that he has become too big for his boots. He is often been accused of being arrogant. Talking to mid-day when he was asked about the same, he said, he admitted while most humans have the tendency to somewhat lose their mind following success, for him, nothing has changed. “I am a middle-class boy and didn’t find success easily. I had always been acknowledged for my performances, but with Dhoni (biopic), I tasted success at the box office as well. The film earned a lot of money, but everything didn’t come to my pocket.”

He continued, "Now [post Dhoni's success], if I am doing the same 10 things in my personal life that I did earlier, people will have problems with at least two of them. They will have a long discussion on my arrogance based on my body language or the way I speak to a journalist. But I am still the same person."

"When I was doing TV, I reached a point where I didn't have to think about money. Even right now, I don't think about it. You can take away all the money and glory, and I will still perform. In fact, I am willing to pay and perform. Fame and money cannot change me. I got myself a nice house and my dream car, but that doesn't make me any different from the rest in the business. So I want to know what reason can I give myself to be arrogant?" he concluded.

He’ll next be seen in June 9 release, Raabta.