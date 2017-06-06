Sushant Singh Rajput opens up about his public break-up with Ankita Lokhande, says he has nothing to learn from it – watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s love life is something that everyone has been discussing since the last year. The actor was very open about his relationship with Ankita Lokhande and like their affair their breakup too was public. The couple initially did speak to a few media, however as matters got out of hand the duo went into a shell. Sushant however defended himself and Ankita from the many rumours that were doing rounds then and took to his Twitter, where he wrote, “Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser . People do Grow apart & its unfortunate . Period!!” After this both Sushant and Ankita stayed away from making any comment about their relationship that was over. We quizzed the actor on his much public split and if he’d learned any lessons from this episode?

Well, according to Sushant, he had nothing to learn from his public break up with Ankita. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the actor explained, “There is nothing to learn, absolutely nothing to learn. It is not that I have decided that if and when I get into a relationship, I will not discuss it with everybody, so that when the break up happens, it is not a public break up, but a private break up. See there is nothing to learn. One thing is for sure, I am doing something that I really like to do and having said that, I don’t have time to think what people think of me. And also, I don’t have an obsession for my future. So I don’t have to protect or earn a certain reputation. If you ask me a question in a nice way, I would answer you that question honestly. That’s about it. There is nothing to mince and not say or protect.” Check out Sushant’s exact reaction in the video above(ALSO READ – Here’s what Sushant Singh Rajput had to say about his BREAK UP with Ankita and link up with Kriti – watch EXCLUSIVE video!)

Sushant has been linked to his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor in the same interaction revealed that if someone were to ask him the same question nicely he would not mind answering. Anyone willing to try?