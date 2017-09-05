Sushant Singh Rajput seeks blessings at Kedarnath as he begins shooting for his film with Sara Ali Khan – view pic

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have begun the shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s ambitious project Kedarnath. With the tagline “Love is a pilgrimage”, the movie will explore a romantic tale on the backdrop of the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013. The plot is enough to get us excited for the movie, and the added bonus is that we get to see the first ever work of debutante Sara; daughter of established actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. As the movie goes on floors today, Sushant along with producer Arjun N Kapoor sought blessings at the Kedarnath temple.

Sushant will be seen playing the role of a pitthoo (someone who carries people on their shoulder on the pilgrimage in exchange of money) and a glimpse of him doing his job is visible on the first poster of the film. The first look of Kedarnath was released yesterday, and it featured the Kedarnath temple amidst the floods of 2013, while a pitthoo someone on his back stood at the brim of the destruction.

Yesterday, Sushant and Abhishek reminisced about the good old days. This will be the second time Abhishek and Sushant will be working together. Abhishek had directed Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che!, and he is kicked about reuniting with the actor. “Discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in ‘Kai Po Che!’ And this time he’s harder, hungrier and even better prepared. Shooting starts tomorrow September 5 ‘Kedarnath’,” Kapoor captioned an image of Sushant on Twitter, yesterday. Sushant replied to the director, and said: “I just can’t wait to relive the magic with you once again chief! Jai Bholenath…’Kedarnath’.”

discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in #kaipoche n this time hes harder hungrier & evn btr preped. 🙌 starts tom 5 th sept. #Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/AgBLYixDmi — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 4, 2017

Talking about Kedarnath, Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures has said, “The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India’s heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath.”

We are so looking forward to go on this pilgrimage with Sara and Sushant. All the best to the team!