Sushant Singh Rajput SNUBS an award show to avoid bumping into ex Ankita Lokhande?

Seems like Sushant Singh Rajput wants to avoid any confrontations with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande! The actor was recently invited to attend Zee Rishtey Awards which was held over the last weekend but he decided to give it a miss. Yes, Sushant started his career with TV and featured in one of the most popular Zee show, Pavitra Rishta and yet he chose to miss the function which came as a shock to the organisers. But there was a reason behind this and if reports are to believe then it was related to his then co-star and girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, the organisers were planning to honour all the past hit shows and the actors who were a part of it. Pavitra Rishta being one of the top shows then, Sushant and Ankita were invited to collect the award jointly. However, the actor decided to ditch the event at the last moment and the actress had to go solo on stage to receive the honour. This move by Sushant came as a surprise to many since many veteran actors like Ashok Saraf turned up to bag the honour for his famous show Hum Paanch. Guess, the Raabta star is in no mood to share any frame with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Also Read: Ankita Lokhande to romance this Bajirao Mastani actor in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

But if you guys are under the assumption that this former couple is like anyone else who hates to see each other or be on good terms then you are highly mistaken. They are still very much in touch and share a healthy bond. In fact, Sushant was the first one to be aware of Ankita’s big Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manaikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In an interview earlier, the actor had stated that he knows about her debut and it’s a big project but he can’t reveal anything else. Also Read: Ex-flames Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande go on a coffee date; is PATCH UP on the cards?

And just in case you guys are wondering if the actor would love to make his comeback on television, then his answer might please you. In an interview a year back when he was asked if he would like to do TV shows once again, the actor said, “ Yes, why not. If I get a very good role in television again, I will do it.