Sushant Singh Rajput to create website for budding writers to share exciting scripts. Are you interested?

Ever since he made hi Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, the adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book Three Mistakes of My Life, Sushant Singh Rajput is an actor who strives to do different stuff with his every project. He has played a cricket enthusiast in his debut movie trapped in the communal disharmony in Gujrat. He was a commitment freak in YashRaj’s Shuddh Desi Romance. He even played Detective Byomokesh Bakshy and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Now he will be seen next in two avatars in romantic entertainer Raabta, and will also play an astronaut in one of his upcoming movies. But his insatiable thirst for fresh ideas has not left him.

As per a report in HT, Sushant Singh Rajput is planning a new venture of creating a platform which will encourage new talent to come up with fresh ideas and original content. As per their sources, Sushant Singh Rajput will start a new website where writers can submit their scripts, which can catch the eye of the actor or an interested film-maker. The source spoke to the newspaper about the website and shared details about how it will work, “As Sushant is promoting his film and has a choc-o-bloc schedule, he hasn’t had enough time to set the website up. However, since the word has spread, several budding writers have been sending their scripts to his agency. Sushant, who is an avid reader, goes through them whenever time permits. He has also been chatting with his fans over Instagram and Twitter to understand the kind of films they want to watch. The website is currently under construction. Sushant will make a formal announcement once things are confirmed.”

Sushant knows how difficult it is for a new writer to get his work noticed and hopes this website would give them the right direction. He revealed to the paper, “I just want to make sure that small but significant films get a chance to be made. Therefore, it is very essential to create platforms for emerging writers. When I started I had no one to help me or guide me. So, I know what it feels like to be lost somewhere in the entertainment business.” Well, it’s quite a great idea and will definitely bring some really good, interesting concepts to Bollywood, that is running out of fresh ideas.

Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Raabta, opposite his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon. The movie, directed by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao.