Sushant Singh Rajput to pair opposite Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur in The Fault In Our Stars remake?

The Hindi remake of Hollywood’s hit romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars is in the news for a while now. While earlier there was news that the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film has been shelved, as per the latest reports it is said that Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Kriti Sanon‘s sister Nupur Sanon will maker her acting debut with this film. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, it is said that Nupur has been taken into consideration for a role and if everything goes as per plan she’ll make her acting debut with The Fault in Stars remake. Nupur has also elements of being a leading actress of Bollywood, if you don’t believe us check out her Instagram pics:

Director Mukesh Chhabra confirmed to a leading daily, ”Yes, I am on board for ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ remake. I’m working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine.” The film will go on floors soon and will be produced by Fox Star Studios. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon posts the cutest message for birthday boy Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram; view pic)

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Drive. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also features Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. It is expected to hit the screens on March 2 during the Holi weekend. Sushant will also feature in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which marks the debut of star kid Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Kai Po Che and Fitoor helmer Abhishek Kapoor, the film will hit the screens on December 21 during the Christmas weekend and will lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero at the box office.