Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive to clash with J P Dutta’s Paltan on September 7

JP Dutta is back with yet another war epic with yet another multi-starrer – Paltan. Today, the first poster of the film was released which had Indian troops pointing their guns at Chinese soldiers and vice versa. The film deals with the 1962 Indo-China war. It will release on September 7. This made us realise that it is all set to clash with Sushant Singh Rajput’s racy thriller, Drive. Now that will be one interesting clash to look forward to. Let us tell you why.

Let’s begin with Paltan. JP Dutta is known to make larger-than-life films on wars that India has fought. Border was about the India-Pakistan fight that took place in 1971 while LOC: Kargil, as the name suggests, was set in 1999 when India forced Pakistan to retreat from its turf. Paltan takes on the Sino-India war. Although we fought tooth and nail with the Chinese soldiers, the outcome didn’t really tilt on our side. Refugee was a love story across the border although it had the presence of Indian forces. Also, Dutta’s films are a treat for every movie buff. Border had the likes of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty playing the central characters with some of the best written jingoistic dialogues ever. LOC: Kargil had every small and big star making their presence felt including Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others. So quite obviously, Paltan, too, will feature a lot of stars. The film has Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary and many more. (Also read: Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar all set to make her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Paltan – view pic!)

Now, coming to Drive, the film is a story about a stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver. His interest in a woman, whose husband has his connections in the underworld, puts his life in danger too. It’s a thriller which will have some crazy stunts as well. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. That makes September 7 really interesting. So which film will you watch?